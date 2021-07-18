Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Camden Property Trust posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,845. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $144.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

