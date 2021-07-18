California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 538 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 479,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $70,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 73,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,260,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126,189 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.35.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

