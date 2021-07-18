California State Teachers Retirement System Has $84.60 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $84,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after purchasing an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD opened at $189.28 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.