California State Teachers Retirement System Has $65.80 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $65,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after buying an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after buying an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after buying an additional 134,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $72.43 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.23.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

