California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $76,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,055 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 455.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 685,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,019,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

