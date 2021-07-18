California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Ross Stores worth $78,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,609. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.51 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

