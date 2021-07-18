California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 20,528 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 572,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Yum! Brands worth $61,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $115.85 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.13.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

