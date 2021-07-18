California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Sells $133,920.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $133,920.00.

NYSE CRC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. 496,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,477. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $8,922,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,268,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $9,755,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

