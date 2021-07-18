Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

CXB opened at C$1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.20. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.36 and a twelve month high of C$2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.93.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$103.89 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

