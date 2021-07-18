CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Acquires $12,900.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $12,900.00.

CAMP stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.58.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CalAmp by 140.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CalAmp by 43.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

