CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAI International by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.53.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

