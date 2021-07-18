CafeSwap Token Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges (BREW)

CafeSwap Token (CURRENCY:BREW) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. CafeSwap Token has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $49,522.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002720 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00148126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,724.45 or 1.00462477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About CafeSwap Token

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 4,336,755 coins and its circulating supply is 4,270,931 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

