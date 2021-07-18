C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Trading 5.8% Higher

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.49. 11,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 642,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $552,011.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,510 shares of company stock worth $625,804.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 158,405 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

