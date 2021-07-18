C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.83.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW stock opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.