Burren Capital Advisors Ltd Acquires New Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises about 8.2% of Burren Capital Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,169 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.03. 10,300,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,296. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

