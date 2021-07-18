Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Now Covered by CICC Research

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BNR opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.16.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 107,336 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

