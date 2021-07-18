Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Shares Acquired by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,494 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bull Horn were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bull Horn by 440.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 353,065 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bull Horn in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

Shares of BHSE opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.