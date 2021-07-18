BTIG Research Increases Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $50.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.60.

KRUS opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a market cap of $427.32 million, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 2.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

