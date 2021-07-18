Brokerages Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT at $14.67

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLJ. Truist Financial raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 784.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 495,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

