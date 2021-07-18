Brokerages Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Target Price at $16.43

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several analysts have commented on PUBGY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.86 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. 13,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.9412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

