Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $29.11

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 107,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,938. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $582.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Lion Point Capital LP increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 232,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after buying an additional 646,547 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.