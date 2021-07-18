Brokerages Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $974,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,163,550 over the last three months. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 159,467 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.91. 1,090,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. Research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

