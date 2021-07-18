Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Target Price at C$202.67

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$203.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE:FNV opened at C$189.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$182.34. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15. The company has a market cap of C$36.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.