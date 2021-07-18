Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $68.38

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.38.

ARCT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,508. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $737.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.39.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after buying an additional 718,793 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 661,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 200,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.