Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post $6.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.12 and the lowest is $3.27. Moderna reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,058.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

In other Moderna news, Director Juan Andres bought 101,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 320,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $14,848,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 424,362 shares of company stock worth $79,972,385 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $286.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.66. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $288.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.