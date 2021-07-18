Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. Core-Mark posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Core-Mark stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 188,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,665. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Core-Mark has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 47.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 34.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

