Brokerages Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sun Communities.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,135,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.18. The company had a trading volume of 367,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Communities (SUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.