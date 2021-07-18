Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,739.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,858 shares of company stock worth $23,515,288. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. 460,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.