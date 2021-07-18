Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.08. Kirby reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE KEX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.45. Kirby has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 89,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

