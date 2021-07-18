Brokerages Anticipate Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. Fluor reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fluor by 579.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fluor by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,747 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fluor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLR opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50. Fluor has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

