Brokerages Anticipate Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Airbnb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.24). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airbnb will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airbnb.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,020,714 shares of company stock worth $432,036,109 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB opened at $134.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion and a PE ratio of -8.65. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.62.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

