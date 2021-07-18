Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

BRMK traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,169. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $14,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,750,000 after acquiring an additional 551,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after acquiring an additional 263,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 883,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

