Brian W. Weego Sells 3,770 Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Stock

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) CEO Brian W. Weego sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $132,063.10.

Brian W. Weego also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of Sprague Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $287,075.25.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Sprague Resources LP has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.02.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.20 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

