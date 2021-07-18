Bread (BRD) Price Down 14% This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 14% against the dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $493,519.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.37 or 0.00808114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

