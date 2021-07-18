Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $125,400.00.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,220.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Angi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

