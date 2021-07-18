Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $24,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $116.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.31. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.