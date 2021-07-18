Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) Insider William Borden James Sells 20,000,000 Shares

Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) insider William Borden James sold 20,000,000 shares of Boston International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £200,000 ($261,301.28).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.40. The company has a market cap of £769,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. Boston International Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09).

Get Boston International alerts:

Boston International Company Profile

Boston International Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or business operating in the foreign exchange sector. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.