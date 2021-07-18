BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

Several research analysts have commented on BWA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.97. 1,729,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,278. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

