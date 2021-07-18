Bondly (BONDLY) Trading 94.7% Lower This Week

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Bondly has traded 94.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $377,347.71 and approximately $358,701.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00048805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.09 or 0.00807312 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

