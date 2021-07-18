Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

BCC has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $2,113,425.00. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,754 shares of company stock worth $3,108,417. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $20,011,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $16,257,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $9,915,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $8,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

