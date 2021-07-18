BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Update

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCC remained flat at $$37.85 on Friday. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438. The company has a market cap of $135.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. BNCCORP has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 38.55% and a return on equity of 40.06%.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

