BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 401,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

TCPC stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $809.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

