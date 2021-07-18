BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Lowered to $1,000.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLK. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $922.54.

Shares of BLK opened at $875.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $872.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,259 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,240. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in BlackRock by 14,286.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in BlackRock by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

