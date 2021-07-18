BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 283.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 212,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 157,108 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $2,549,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 210,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BNY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.17. 22,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,696. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

