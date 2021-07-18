BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 321,186 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

