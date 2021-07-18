BlackRock Inc. Purchases 464 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

