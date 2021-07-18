BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HLG opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hailiang Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.32 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.86.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

