BlackRock Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

VOX stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.01.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

