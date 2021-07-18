BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,500.00.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $1,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total transaction of $1,089,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $1,033,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $1,049,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $1,039,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $109.96 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 11.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 20.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $4,238,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

