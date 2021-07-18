Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.23 Million

Equities analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post $228.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.00 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $231.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $907.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $906.60 million to $908.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $910.64 million to $928.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,564 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.78. 194,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,800. Blackbaud has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

